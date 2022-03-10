Frank Atoigue Toves, of Dededo, died Feb. 27 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
