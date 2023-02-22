Frank “Frankie” Baza Sayama, of Yona, died Feb. 8 in Vancouver, WA, at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Frank Baza Sayama
Vanessa Wills
