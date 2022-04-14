Frank “Ko” Edward Fernandez (Tayaba) of Yigo, died April 9 at the age of 31. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. May 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Hagåtña.

