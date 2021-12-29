Frank “Frankie” Herman Cepeda, of Tamuning, died Dec. 23 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning: 6 p.m. Dec. 27-Dec. 31, 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2022, 6 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022. Rosary is also said before each Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries