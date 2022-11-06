Frank "Banjo" Lujan Cruz, of Malesso', died Nov. 2 at the age of 67. Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. Sunday at San Dimas Church, Malesso'. Rosary is being said nightly at 7 p.m. at the family's residence, 307 Chalan Kanton Tasi, Malesso'. Last night of rosary is Nov. 10, followed by dinner. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Church. Interment services will follow at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries