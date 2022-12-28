Frank "Ankie" Paulino Diego, of Inalåhan, died Dec. 22 at the age of 84. Mass of Intentions are being said at 6 p.m. Dec. 28, 7 a.m. Dec. 29, and 6 p.m. Dec. 30 followed by Rosary at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8 - 11:45 a.m. Jan. 14 followed by Mass at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

