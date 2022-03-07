Frankie “Kiko/Ko” Daniel Quintanilla Carriaga, familian Orong, of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 11 at the age of 66. Nightly rosary is being said at 7:30 p.m. at 363 Tai Road, Chalan Pago. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding Thursday); 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barridada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

