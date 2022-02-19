Frankie “Kiko”/“Ko” Daniel Quintanilla Carriaga, Familian “Orong” of Chalan Pago, died Feb. 11 at the age of 66. Rosary is being said at 7:30 p.m. nightly at 363 Tai Rd., Chalan Pago. Mass of Intention is being offered at 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding Thursday); 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and at 6:30 and 10 a.m Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

