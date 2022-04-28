Frankie Hamamoto Sablan

Frankie Hamamoto Sablan, of Yona, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died March 30 at the age of 59 years. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Cremation will follow.

