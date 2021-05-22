Frankie Junior Baza, also known as “Ko," familian Baza/Pilaku, of Dededo, and recently of Sinajana, died May 14 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. May 21 and 5 p.m. on May 22 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot; also at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, until May 22; and at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana until June 28. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. June 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

