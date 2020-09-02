Frankie "Frankie Big" Q. Aguon, of Umatac, died Aug. 27 at the age of 70. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
