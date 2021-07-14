Frankie Quinata Nauta, also known as "Gerri" or "Ko," of Inarajan, died June 30 at the age of 52. Last respects and viewing will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. July 23 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at the San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Burial will follow at Merizo Catholic Cemetery.

