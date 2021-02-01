Frankie Rivera Francisco, also known as “Kiko”/“Ko”/“Kiko-Kiko”/“Mr. Reliable," of Mangilao, died Jan. 10 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

