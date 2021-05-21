Frankie Terlaje Nededog died May 11 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

