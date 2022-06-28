Franklin Anthony Anderson

Franklin Anthony Anderson

Franklin "Che’" Anthony Anderson, of Windward Hills, Yona, died June 25 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona to July 3. The schedule will be: 7 a.m. June 28 and June 29; no Mass Thursday, June 30; 7 a.m. July 1; 5 p.m. July 2 and 10 a.m. July 3. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries