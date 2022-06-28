Franklin Anthony Anderson

Franklin "Che’" Anthony Anderson, of Windward Hills, Yona, died June 25 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona to July 3. The schedule will be: 7 a.m. June 28 and June 29; no Mass Thursday, June 30; 7 a.m. July 1; 5 p.m. July 2 and 10 a.m. July 3. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Guam daughter serves as Air Force pilot
- ‘It has been exhausting’: Veteran’s wife shares monthslong fight for benefits
- GDOE students to receive at least $157 in P-EBT, some could get more based on COVID-19-related absences
- Aircraft carrier visiting Guam
- Guam man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- 2 families want church to return donated land
- Report: San Nicolas ‘brought discredit upon the House’
- 1,000 positions at job fair
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Most parents are aware of the importance of reading to their children, and how reading aloud develops their children’s literacy skills, positi… Read more
- By William Parkinson
The U.S. Supreme Court decision (Saturday, Guam time) is not only a landmark historic decision that violates the centuries-old principle of St… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In