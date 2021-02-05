Franklin Demetria Dumaplin, of Dededo, died Jan. 29 at the age of 63. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6:30 p.m. at the Hortinela residence, 126 Gumamela Lane, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

