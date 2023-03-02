Franklin “Frank"/"Tiny” Emmanuel Guerrero Materne, Familian Po and Korincho, of Barrigada, died Feb. 26 at the age of 48. Mass followed by the Rosary is being held at 6 p.m. from Feb.27-March 2, 5 p.m. March 3(Rosary to precede Mass. Mass to follow at 6 pm) and 4, 9 a.m. March 5 and at 6 p.m. March 6 at Mongmong Catholic Church, (except Friday, March 3). Although the Rosary ends on March 6, daily masses will continue up to the day of the funeral at 6 p.m. March 7-10, 5 p.m. March 11, 9 a.m. March 12, and 6 p.m. March 13-17. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon March 18 at Mongmong Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow thereafter.

