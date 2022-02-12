Franklin "Frank" Francisco Finik, of Yona, died Feb. 10 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being said at 5 p.m. Feb 12 to Feb. 18 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Garden of Memory, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries