Franklin “Frank"/"Ko” Jason Meno, familian “Shorty”, of Malojloj, died Feb. 6 at the age of 42. Nightly rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. at #822 Chalan Kanton Tasi, Malesso'. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj, Inalåhan. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Inalåhan Cemetery.

