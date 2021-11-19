Franklin Jay De Guzman Santiago, familian Eging/Togcha, died Oct. 27. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26 at San Agustin’s Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of the Angels will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak. Interment service will follow at Humåtak Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries