Franklin John Ada, of Mangilao, died July 28 at the age of 40. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

