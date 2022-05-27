Franklin “Ankie” John Meno, of Mangilao, died May 20 at the age of 58.
Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. May 27, 6:30 p.m. May 28, and 10 a.m. May 29 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, and will end May 29. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In