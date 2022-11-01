Franklin Rosario Crisostomo, of Inalåhan, died Oct. 30 at the age of 57. Mass of Intentions are being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday followed by Rosary, at 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. Sunday. Rosary will be held at the Residence at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until 11/7, Mass at 6:30 p.m., followed by Rosary at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9, 11 a.m. Nov. 12 followed by Mass at noon at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries