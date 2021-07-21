Fred Michael Blas, of Windward Hills, died July 13 at the age of 50. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at Windward Hills, Yona. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. July 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
