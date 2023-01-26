Fred Naputi San Nicolas, familian Chubic, formerly of Inalåhan, who resided in Yigo, died Jan. 23 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Rosary is said after Mass at 6:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon Sunday at the family’s residence: 172 B. Chalan Padiron Lagu, Yigo. Last respects will be held Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
