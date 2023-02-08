Fred “Al”, San Agustin Mendiola, familian “Apa/Robat/Kala”, of Dededo and formerly of Sinajana and Yigo, died Feb. 1 at the age of 84. Mass of intention is being offered at 12:10 p.m. Feb. 9 at Saint Fidelis Friary, Agana Heights, and at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. March 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

