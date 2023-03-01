Fred “Al” San Agustin Mendiola, familian Apa/Robat/Kala, of Dededo, and formerly of Sinajana and Yigo, died Feb. 1 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. March 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
