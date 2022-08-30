Freddie “Fred” Eugene Cruz, “Familian Kan", of Dededo, died August 26 at the age of 53. Family Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly, ending on September 3 at the family’s residence Hse #435 West Santa Barbara Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. September 13 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Juan Bautista in Ordot. Cremation services to follow.

