Fredelino Castro Leonen, also known as “Fred” and “Abat,” of Yigo, died Aug. 23 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

