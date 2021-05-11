Frederick George

Frederick “Freddy” George, of Yigo, died May 2 at the age of 46. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 13 from at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Santa Bernadita Church in Agafa Gumas. Internment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco, or Tiguag, Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

