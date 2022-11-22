Fredrico "Rico" Jerome Aguigui Nedlic, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Nov. 7 at the age of 36. Mass of Intentions are being said at 6:30 a.m. Monday-Friday (except Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Private Cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Farewell send-off will follow at noon at Humåtak Bay.

