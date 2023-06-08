Fumiko K. Zialcita passed away at the age of 91. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays at the lower level and 5 p.m. Saturdays at the upper level until June 10 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 16 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. followed by private cremation.

