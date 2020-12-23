Gabriel Joseph Reyes Barcinas, also known as “Gabby/Gabe," familian Palau, of Yona and formerly of Merizo, died Dec. 13 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2021, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries