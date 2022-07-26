Gabriel Lujan Guerrero, of Dededo, died July 19 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday (lower level) and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo until Aug. 6. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon August 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.

Tags

Load entries