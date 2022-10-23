Gabriel “Gabe/Boboy” Richard San Nicolas, of Dededo, died Oct. 14 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 at the family residence, 1901 Ysengsong Rd., Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

