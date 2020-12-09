Gan Nan Huh, of Dededo, died Dec. 6 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
