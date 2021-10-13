Gary Lee Wright, of Mong Mong, died on Sept. 29 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Live stream will be available https://hdezwebcast.com/show.gary-lee-wright. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mong Mong. Internment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

