Gaudencio Tumbaga Antonio, of Dededo, died March 13 at the age of 75. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. March 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
