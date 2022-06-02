Genaro "Gene" T. Prangan, of Dededo, died May 8 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
