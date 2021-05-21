Genciana "Anching" Hipolito Inocencio, of Ordot , died May 6 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon May 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
