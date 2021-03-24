Generosa "Rosie" Falloran Erese, of Barrigada died March 11 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Greene calls cookie delivery an ‘ambush’
- 'They murdered my son'
- Piloting and pageantry
- Feds investigating GPD officers
- Unemployment benefits thief pleads guilty
- Airman killed in motorcycle crash identified
- Edward A. P. Muna II
- AG: Paying RISE Act pandemic financial relief OK, even if it excludes GovGuam employees
- Guam EPA cites man caught dumping trash on video in Latte Heights
- Police chief: I hired 29 officers but lost 44
Images
Videos
Families with school-age children are at a crossroads. Read more
The Guam Strategy
- By Carl TC Gutierrez
As Guam’s newly dubbed permit czar, serving at the pleasure of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, it is my duty to help deliver her vision “to build a ne… Read more
- By Charles Stake
Our well-intended Guam National Guard members leave themselves vulnerable to nitpicking criticism from ignorant naysayers like Georgia Congres… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In