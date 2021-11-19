Genevieve “Genny” San Nicolas Taisipic, of Yona, died Oct. 31 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

