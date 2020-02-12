Genoveva Cruz Meno Manglona, familian Jeje & Pompy, of Malojloj, died on Feb. 8 at the age of 92. Mass followed by rosary will be said nightly at 7 p.m. at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. The ninth night is Feb. 16, when Mass will be at 5 p.m., followed by rosary, with a reception to follow at the family residence. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Malojloj church. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
