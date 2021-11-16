George Anthony Bamba Duenas, of Mangilao, died on Nov. 6 at the age of 75. Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. Nov. 20, with viewing and last respects following from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.

