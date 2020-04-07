George Castro Cruz, of Dededo, died March 17 at the age of 67. Funeral services for immediate family will be held April 11 at the family's residence, 192 Chalan Hachon in Dededo. Burial will follow at Tiguac Cemetery in Piti.
