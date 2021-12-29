George “Boboy”/“Bo” Duenas Aquino Jr., of Dededo, died Dec. 16 at the age of 31. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022, at the family’s residence, 332 Gloria Circle, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

