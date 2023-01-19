George Franquez Victor Cruz, of Hågatña, died Jan. 13 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at St. Therese Chapel at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hågatña. Rosaries (6 p.m.) and Mass (5:30 p.m.) are being said Monday-Friday. Final night will have Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hågatña. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

