George “George Dinga"/"G”, Gofigan Aguon, of Humåtak, died August 6 at the age of 68. Rosary is being offered nightly at 7 p.m. at #123 Jose Quinata/East Ginahit Street in Humåtak. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. August 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak, followed by private cremation.

Tags

Load entries