George Guerrero Benavente, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died Oct. 18 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

