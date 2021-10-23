George Guerrero Benavente of Liguan Terrace – Dededo, died on Oct. 18 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held on Nov. 12 from 8 - 10:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang – Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

